Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Target by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,224,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT traded down $5.55 on Friday, reaching $225.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,472. The company has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.90. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.