Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SKT traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,427. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,143.02%.

SKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after buying an additional 45,833 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 89,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

