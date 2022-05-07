Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.78.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $274.71 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.45.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after purchasing an additional 388,406 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,105,000 after purchasing an additional 361,945 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,559,000 after buying an additional 305,194 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

