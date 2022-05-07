Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $73.79. 597,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,679. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $88.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

