SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SXC. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
SXC opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $672.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.67.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.
About SunCoke Energy (Get Rating)
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
