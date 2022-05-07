SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SXC. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

SXC opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $672.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.67.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

