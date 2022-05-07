Sun (New) Market Cap Achieves $135.64 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (SUN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $135.64 million and approximately $143.88 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00192278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,439.54 or 0.99959439 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00199441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.