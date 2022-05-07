Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Stryker by 6,917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.86. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

