Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.25

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €52.25 ($55.00) and last traded at €52.40 ($55.16), with a volume of 83493 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.20 ($59.16).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAX. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($65.37) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($87.37) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($102.11) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.41 ($86.75).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.89.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.