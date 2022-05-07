Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,219,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

