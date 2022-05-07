Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.30 Million

Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) to post $77.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $57.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $307.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.40 million to $310.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $338.45 million, with estimates ranging from $337.90 million to $339.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 23.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SYBT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,138. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.