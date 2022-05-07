Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Given Buy Rating at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a C$3.37 target price on the stock.

Shares of STGO opened at C$1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,830.82. The firm has a market cap of C$93.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.34. Steppe Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.31.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

