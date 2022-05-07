Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Given Buy Rating at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a C$3.37 target price on the stock.
Shares of STGO opened at C$1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,830.82. The firm has a market cap of C$93.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.34. Steppe Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.31.
Steppe Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
