Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Upgraded to “Buy” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Stellantis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.21) to €28.00 ($29.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.42) to €21.00 ($22.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:STLA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,020,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

