Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Announces Earnings Results

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

SXI stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.42. Standex International has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $121.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth $13,791,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,467,000 after buying an additional 46,107 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Standex International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

