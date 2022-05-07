Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Announces Earnings Results

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.
SXI stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.42. Standex International has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $121.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.
Standex International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday.
Standex International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standex International (SXI)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.