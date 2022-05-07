Squire Mining (CNSX:SQR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Squire Mining (CNSX:SQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Noble Financial currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.
About Squire Mining (Get Rating)
Squire Mining Ltd. engages in the development, operation, and manufacture of data mining infrastructure and system technology to support blockchain applications in the crypto-asset mining space worldwide. It provides application specific integrated circuit chips and mining rigs to mine Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core, and other associated SHA-256 derived cryptocurrencies.
