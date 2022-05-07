Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Square from $205.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.91.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.19. 36,801,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,436,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.22 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Square has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,254,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,562 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,024,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Square by 360.1% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,552,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $172,641,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,655,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

