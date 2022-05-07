SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. 1,107,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,684. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.