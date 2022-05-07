SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.0% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $31.29. 9,081,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

