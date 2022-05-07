Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 6,608 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 28,258 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 329,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 210,648 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $41.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.