Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,885,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,541,000 after purchasing an additional 647,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 326,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period.

IAT stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $69.71.

