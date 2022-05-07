Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $864,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESML. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of ESML stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.