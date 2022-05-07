Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $730,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,170 shares of company stock worth $5,441,455. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

