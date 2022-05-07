Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $715,000 Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

