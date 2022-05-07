South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOUHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on South32 from GBX 275 ($3.44) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on South32 from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 325 ($4.06) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on South32 from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SOUHY remained flat at $$16.30 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,680. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About South32 (Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

