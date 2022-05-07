Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $580.40

Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 580.40 ($7.25) and traded as high as GBX 580.40 ($7.25). Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) shares last traded at GBX 580.40 ($7.25), with a volume of 68,853 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 580.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 580.40. The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 341.41.

About Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH)

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers Intercept X, which delivers endpoint protection against unknown malware, exploits, and ransomware; XG Firewall, a next generation firewall that provides unprecedented visibility for networks, users, and applications directly from the control center; Sophos Central, a unified cloud administration console for managing various Sophos products; and Cloud Optix that offers artificial intelligence-based cloud security analytics, compliance, and DevSecOps platform to provide end-to-end protection in public cloud services.

