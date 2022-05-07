Sonen Capital LLC Takes Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MWA. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products stock remained flat at $$12.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

About Mueller Water Products (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.