Sonen Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,203 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 36,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.11 and its 200 day moving average is $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.49 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.