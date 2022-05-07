Sonen Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,943 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

NASDAQ PTC traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

