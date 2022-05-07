Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,141.24

Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,141.24 ($14.26) and traded as low as GBX 1,060 ($13.24). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,090 ($13.62), with a volume of 5,175 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £93.16 million and a PE ratio of 26.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,078.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,141.57.
Solid State Company Profile (LON:SOLI)
