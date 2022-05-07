Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,141.24

Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,141.24 ($14.26) and traded as low as GBX 1,060 ($13.24). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,090 ($13.62), with a volume of 5,175 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £93.16 million and a PE ratio of 26.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,078.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,141.57.

Get Solid State alerts:

Solid State Company Profile (LON:SOLI)

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through, Value Added Services and Manufacturing divisions. The Value Added Services division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.