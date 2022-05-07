SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271,592 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,846,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Stephens started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.74.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $14.42 on Friday, hitting $251.81. 599,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.85 and its 200 day moving average is $294.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

