Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $528.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 362,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after buying an additional 100,655 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,320,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 569,660 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQM traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.87. 1,525,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,554. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

