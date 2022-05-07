Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $791.43

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 791.43 ($9.89) and traded as high as GBX 870 ($10.87). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.53), with a volume of 74,322 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.49) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.87) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,053 ($13.15).

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 793.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 792.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 261.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

In other news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of Smart Metering Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($8.98), for a total transaction of £15,178.09 ($18,960.76).

About Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.