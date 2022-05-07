Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 99 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 134 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVKEF opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.90. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

