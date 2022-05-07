Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €148.70 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($156.53) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($185.26) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($125.26) target price on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €168.81 ($177.70).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €126.20 ($132.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €143.70. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €103.70 ($109.16) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($179.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

