Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

SFNC stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 125,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,067,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

