SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Stock Price Down 1.3%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.21 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). 2,375,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,904,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.33 ($0.03).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.66. The stock has a market cap of £17.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; hydro development; and provision of offshore and onshore construction services.

