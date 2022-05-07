Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON MPAC opened at GBX 465 ($5.81) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 501.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 519.08. The firm has a market cap of £93.80 million and a P/E ratio of 12.17. Mpac Group has a 52 week low of GBX 188 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 665.40 ($8.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

About Mpac Group (Get Rating)

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.