Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Mizuho

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $800.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $534.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $937.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $943.75.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $35.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.49. 10,269,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,850. Shopify has a 52 week low of $355.13 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 301.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $591.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,014.20.

Shopify’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Shopify by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 10,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

