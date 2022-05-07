SHIELD (XSH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. SHIELD has a market cap of $92,079.11 and approximately $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,898.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.70 or 0.07484113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.23 or 0.00268049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.18 or 0.00769332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00014540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.14 or 0.00582584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00077445 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005586 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

