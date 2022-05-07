Shiba Inu (SHIB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $352.48 Million

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $10.53 billion and approximately $352.48 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shiba Inu alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00183127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00194631 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00476827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00039141 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,538.80 or 2.00276784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.93 or 0.07424416 BTC.

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shiba Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shiba Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.