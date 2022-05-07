Sentinel Market Capitalization Tops $22.53 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $22.53 million and $422,763.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,900,350,406 coins and its circulating supply is 8,522,757,851 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

