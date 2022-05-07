Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,379 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 1.0% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Equinix worth $51,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Equinix by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $713.44. 295,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $662.26 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.63, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $730.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $757.27.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

