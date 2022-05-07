Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 183,299 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,299 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for about 0.5% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $28,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,422,000 after acquiring an additional 747,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,821,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,138,000 after acquiring an additional 43,107 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,114 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on INVH shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,310,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,225. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

