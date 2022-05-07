Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,577 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.23. 971,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,715. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

