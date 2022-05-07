Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 49.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 534,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 176,350 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 96.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 70.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.57. 11,512,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,924,484. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

