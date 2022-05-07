Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $23,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. 3,411,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,286. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

