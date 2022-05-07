Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Agree Realty worth $13,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,762,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,379,000 after buying an additional 155,270 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of ADC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,343. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.