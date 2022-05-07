Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $9.80 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 79,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

ZTS stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.21. 3,339,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.13. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.46 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

