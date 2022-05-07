Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $8.47 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIW traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.68. 628,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.29 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

