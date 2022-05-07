Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $14.26 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 18.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $182.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,872. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.83 and its 200 day moving average is $184.04. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

