Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.09. 625,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.98 and its 200-day moving average is $341.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $281.45 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,149 shares of company stock worth $2,061,835. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.